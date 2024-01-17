Jason Priestley Admits Former Roommate Brad Pitt Would Go Long Periods Between Showers

Jason Priestley recently revealed a time in 1987 when he shared a modest two-bedroom apartment with Brad Pitt.

Priestley, 54, appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday to discuss his television series Wild Cards. During the appearance, the 90210 alum recalled that he and Pitt lived together “for a brief period of time” in an arrangement he described as three people “living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of L.A.”

“Brad wasn’t as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster,” Priestley said, when asked what Pitt was like as a roommate. “But Brad was okay. We used to play this game, all of us, to se who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?’ ”

The actor said Pitt frequently won those past competitions. “Always Brad,” he shared. “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

Priestley previously shared details of his time living with Pitt in his 2014 book Jason Priestley: A Memoir.

On top of sharing tales of his shower-free competitions with Pitt, The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time that Priestley wrote in the book that he and Pitt first met when their third roommate let Pitt sleep in Priestley’s bed while Priestley was away.

“We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” Priestley wrote in his memoir, per THR. He and Pitt’s time living together came before Pitt broke out in 1991’s Thelma and Louise and Priestley began his years-long role on 90210. “We were all broke.”

Priestley told HuffPost in 2014 that he and Pitt “sort of lost touch with each other” as they found success in Hollywood throughout the 1990s.

During a 2019 appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, Priestley shared an amusing story from Christmas 1989, when he said Pitt gifted him and several friends Bibles engraved with their names on it for the holiday.

“So we all showed up at this party to exchange Christmas gifts and of course we all had bottles of Jack Daniel’s and cartons of cigarettes,” he said at the time. “Brad had come back from visiting his family in Missouri and he brought us all Bibles. Our names were [engraved] — they were really nice. I’ve still got mine, it’s at home on my bookshelf.”

