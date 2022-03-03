Jason Momoa Teases His Fast & Furious 10 Villain Role: A 'Very Flamboyant Bad Boy'

Jason Momoa is excited to join the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise as a villain.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the world premiere of The Batman on Tuesday in New York City, he teased what his role will be.

via People:

“I’m gonna go do Fast 10. Yeah, I’m gonna go do this small, independent over in London,” he joked. “It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t got to do for a while. Now I’m gonna be the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy. You know, a little panache.”

Fast & Furious’ upcoming 10th and 11th movies will wrap up the blockbuster franchise. Director Justin Lin will direct, adding to his previous five movies in the franchise.

Along with Vin Diesel longtime stars Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel are expected to return.

Also returning is rapper Cardi B, who had a much-talked-about cameo in F9. “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” Diesel previously told Entertainment Tonight of Cardi, who plays Leysa in F9. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

At least one past cast member who will not return is Dwayne Johnson, who recently addressed an Instagram post made by Diesel in November, in which the actor publicly asked Johnson to rejoin the movie franchise. Johnson called Diesel’s move “an example of his manipulation.”

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” Johnson told CNN in December. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” he continued. “I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Jason Momoa might actually get us to watch another ‘Fast & Furious’ movie — especially if he’s shirtless. ‘Fast & Furious 10’ is scheduled to hit theaters April 7, 2023.