Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage



Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have ended their relationship.

via People:

Momoa, 42, announced their separation in a joint statement on his Instagram Wednesday. (Bonet, 54, does not have social media.)

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail? J & L.”

Reps for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club and later wed in October 2017.

Together, they share two children — daughter Lola Iolani, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10.

We definitely didn’t see this coming. 2022 is already starting off on that bullsh*t!