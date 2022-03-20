Jason Momoa Bonds with Lenny Kravitz amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors [Photos]

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are showing off their bromance.

via: Page Six

Lenny Kravitz, who shares 33-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz with Bonet, shared a photo of himself riding motorcycles with Jason Momoa via Instagram on Saturday.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” singer captioned it.

Zoë weighed in on the cute moment in the comments section, writing, “Well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much.”

Bonet, 54, was married to Lenny, 57, from 1987 to 1993. She tied the knot to Momoa, 42, in 2017 and they share two kids: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Momoa announced in a since-deleted post shared to Instagram in January that he and Bonet were separating after 17 years together and four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read. “And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The “Aquaman” star admitted earlier this month that it’s been “hard” dealing with his breakup from Bonet in the public eye.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

However, it appears Momoa and Bonet could be on the road to reconciliation.

The actress was photographed still wearing her wedding ring while out and about with a friend in Topanga Canyon, Calif., earlier this week.

The sighting came just a few weeks after Momoa supported Zoë at the New York City premiere of her latest film, “The Batman.” The “Big Little Lies” star portrays Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in the Matt Reeves-directed movie opposite Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Prior to that, a source told Hollywood Life in late February that Momoa and Bonet were giving their marriage another shot.

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the insider claimed.

Reps for Bonet and Momoa did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Beautiful blended family.