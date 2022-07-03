Jason Derulo's Ex Jena Frumes Says Singer's 'Disrespect' and 'Cheating' Ruined Them: 'Life Must Go On'

Jena Frumes clapped back at an Instagram follower Thursday after the person questioned her worth.

The model and actress, 28, who shares a 13-month-old son with singer Jason Derulo, 32, posted a bikini photo while in her home and captioned it, “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that.”

A follower replied, “Worth it in what way?” before commenting on Frumes’ split from Derulo. “You’re not married, which means your child is a bastard and you’re playing the w—- role. Y’all got morals mixed up.”

Frumes was quick to comment back, and said, “I wouldn’t call myself a w—- its unfortunate situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?”

A manager for Derulo did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment on the allegations.

Frumes later shared a longer message on her Instagram story, noting that all she wanted with Derulo was “a family to love and experience life with,” but claiming his alleged cheating and disrespect got in the way of that.

“Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom. It’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this…But if your non-negotiables are being tested you’ll never find peace in that relationship,” she wrote.

“If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I’ll never accept that…we will never be able to make it work ‘happily,’ was straight up told that I should ‘turn the other cheek.’ I’ll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!” the influencer continued.

Frumes went into further detail about Derulo’s reported unfaithfulness, and said, “If the streets come first I can’t change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s— is hella annoying. You don’t know what women go through to try & ‘make it work.’ It was never about money or dating someone famous…I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn’t work out and life must go on. Leave me alone.”

Derulo and Frumes broke up in September 2021, nearly five months after welcoming their son Jason King. The two started dating in March 2020.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted at the time. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

This past November, Derulo told PEOPLE that he and Frumes had an “amazing relationship” despite breaking up.

“It’s a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting,” Derulo said. “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”

“We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us,” he added. “I’m really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”

