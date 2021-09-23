Jason Derulo Splits from Jena Frumes 4 Months After Welcoming Son: We've 'Decided to Part Ways'

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have broken up just four months after they welcomed their son Jason King.

The two started dating in March 2020.

via People:

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

“Pls respect our privacy in this time,” he ended his note.

Frumes, 28, and Derulo, who share a birthdate, celebrated their birthdays in Aspen, Colorado just a day prior, with Frumes sharing a sweet post for the singer.

“Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” the model wrote about Derulo on Wednesday. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys.”

“I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that? ” she continued. “Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ??”

Frumes has since deleted the post, but has kept up other photos with the “Swalla” singer on her Instagram.

The former couple welcomed Jason King on May 8 and had decided to keep his face private online.

“My baby is beautiful & 100% healthy but at this time my baby is brand new to the world I refuse to let the negative energy of social media mess with my families [sic] energy,” she wrote at the time. “I will show him when we feel ready. Until then keeping all this perfection to ourselves to enjoy. Thanks.”

When she gave birth, Frumes shared a sweet post about her baby.

“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king ???” Frumes captioned the post. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed???? 05/08/2021?”

She added, “I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

We’re used to seeing quarantine relationships, but would it be rude to say they had a quarantine baby? A blessing, still.