Jared Leto Tear-Gassed in Italy While Caught in Anti-Vax Protest [Photos + Video]

Jared Leto has said that he was teargassed during a recent COVID-19 pass protest in Rome.

“Got caught in a protest in Italy,” the “House of Gucci” actor, 49, captioned a now-expired video on his Instagram Story. “From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates / green pass. Got tear gassed then called it a night.”

Leto shared a handful of pics and videos showing protestors in a standoff with police dressed in riot gear.

The protests were in response to Italy becoming the first European country to mandate that all workers have a COVID-19 Green Pass, according to Reuters. The mandate goes into effect on Oct. 15.

Passes must consist of a person’s vaccination card, proof of a negative test or confirmation they had recently recovered from the deadly virus.

Leto did not reveal his stance on vaccinations, but for what it’s worth, he’s been very pro-mask throughout the ongoing pandemic.

In fact, he was the only guest wearing a mask while sitting front row at Staud’s runway show during New York Fashion Week in September.

Hilariously awkward photos released at the time showed the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer sandwiched between actors Peter Berg and Larry David at the event.

The two appeared to be chatting over Leto as if he weren’t even there while the “Morbius” star stared blankly ahead.

Jared Leto 30 seconds to Mars caught up in anti vax protest in Italy ??? pic.twitter.com/gSl4bVarXe — Rosie? (@battleaxeBrit1) October 9, 2021