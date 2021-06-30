Jamie Spears Blames Conservator Jodi Montgomery for Not Giving Britney Freedom

Britney Spears’ father Jamie has turned the blame onto co-conservator Jodi Montgomery for the restrictive rules placed on his pop star daughter and claims that he has been blocked from communicating with her.

Jamie alleged in court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by Page Six that Jodi Montgomery — the care manager assigned to temporarily take over for him as conservator of the person — is to blame for Britney’s lack of freedom.

“Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters,” Jamie, 68, said.

Last week, Britney, 39, made disturbing allegations during a rare court hearing, including that she was forbidden from taking out her IUD in order to have children with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pop star also claimed she was told the couple could not get married under the conservatorship.

Jamie argued in the new legal docs that he has not tried to interfere in Britney’s marital plans, pointing out that he gave his blessing to his daughter’s engagement to Jason Trawick in 2011 while she was still under the conservatorship. They split in 2013.

Jamie — who is still conservator of the estate alongside Bessemer Trust — went on to claim that he has “been cut off from communicating” with Britney for nearly two years.

However, Jamie’s own attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, told “Good Morning America” earlier this year that Jamie and Britney had “many conversations” throughout 2020.

“In fact, early on in the [COVID-19] pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members hunkered down in Louisiana,” Thoreen alleged in February. “Britney and Jamie went on long drives together. They played and worked in the family garden, and every night Jamie cooked Southern comfort food that they ate and the family enjoyed together.”

In her own testimony on June 23, Britney also brought up incidents in which she found the conservatorship to be too controlling that had taken place long before Montgomery was ever involved.

The “Toxic” singer alleged that in 2018 she was forced to go on tour despite telling her conservators that she needed a break.

“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport,” she told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

Britney also alleged that in early 2019 she was forced to go to a mental health facility as retaliation for objecting to a dance move at rehearsals for a since-canceled Las Vegas residency. Montgomery did not become involved in the case until September 2019, citing at the time Jamie’s ongoing health issues as a reason for him to take a break.

While the “… Baby One More Time” singer said at the hearing that Montgomery also tries to take things “too far” with her at times, most of her discontent appeared to be with Jamie, even stating that she wanted to “sue” her family.

Despite all this, Jamie’s legal team appears to maintain in the new papers that they want to fight any claims of “abuse” within the conservatorship.

“Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing,” the attorneys said in the court documents.

They added, “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.”

According to court documents, Jamie has no interest in resuming his duties as conservator of the person ever again.

His team also alleged that Britney’s attorney, Sam Ingham III, acted against his client’s wishes in requesting to make Montgomery Britney’s permanent conservator of the person back in March.

“Again, based on her own recent statements to the Court, it is unclear whether Ms. Spears is even aware of and agrees with statements in the Petition to Appoint Jodi Montgomery, including specifically that she lacks capacity to give informed consent of her own medical treatment,” Thoreen said. “This is something that also should be further investigated by the Court.”

Montgomery’s attorney did not immediately return our request for comment.

