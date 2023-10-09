Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Report That Sick Dad Jamie is Living with Her

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears’ dad Jamie Spears sought medical treatment due to suffering from a bacterial infection.

via: Page Six

Jamie Lynn shut down a new report that her dad, Jamie Spears, is living with her.

After a source claimed to the Daily Mail that Jamie has been staying at a guesthouse on Jamie Lynn’s property in Hammond, La., the “Zoey 101” star took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. lolz,” she wrote Saturday, referencing her husband, Jamie Watson, and two daughters.

Jamie Lynn, 32, penned the caption beneath a quote that read, “Nothing is more peaceful than having no interest in anyone.”

The quashed report also alleged that Jamie went to rehab for 30 days over the summer, which a source tells Page Six is not true either.

(Jamie Lynn detailed her father’s decades-long battle with alcoholism in her 2022 memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” writing in part that his “cycle of ruinous behavior … always caused [her] periods of torment and sorrow.”)

Jamie, 71, has been dealing with other health woes as of late, however.

Page Six exclusively reported last week that the Spears patriarch had been “hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility” after developing “a bad infection” that required surgery.

A source close to the family told us that Jamie was “severely ill,” although he appears to be on the mend now, as he was later spotted outside his home in Louisiana.

TMZ previously reported that the former construction business owner has been “in and out” of medical facilities all year, causing him to lose “more than 25 pounds.”