Jamie Foxx Reportedly 'Still Not 100%' After Health Scare, Despite Public Sightings

Jamie Foxx is doing a lot better, but still has a ways to go in his recovery.

via NYDN:

Despite appearing in public in Chicago over the weekend for the first time in months — and even helping a woman find her lost purse — the 55-year-old actor is still “not 100%,” according to a new report from US Weekly.

“Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100% and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” a source told the magazine.

The Oscar winner is surrounded by friends and family who are acting as a support system, but the actor will get back to work after he fully recuperates, the source added.

Similar reports of Foxx being on the mend have come out this month, including one from John Boyega, Foxx’s co-star in “They Cloned Tyrone,” who said Foxx was “all good” and would reappear soon.

Foxx was hospitalized in April after suffering a “medical complication,” daughter Corinne Foxx saidat the time.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her statement read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The reason for Foxx’s hospitalization has still not been confirmed, though boxer Mike Tyson, who Foxx is set to play in an upcoming biopic, said during an appearance on “The PBD Podcast” in May that the actor may have suffered a stroke.

“They said stroke,” Tyson said. “I have no idea what happened to him. … If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know.”

Listen — whatever’s going on, we’re just happy Jamie is still with us. He should take all the time he needs.