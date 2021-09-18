Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams [Photo + Video]

Hollywood is still struggling to make sense of beloved actor Michael K. Williams’ death.

via: Complex

When asked if Williams, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday’s 2021 Emmy Awards for his role in Lovecraft County, should be honored with the award, Foxx said: “I hope he’s recognized in the biggest way. We need to have that. I just want people in the world to know that this man lived an artistic life that was just above normal.”

Foxx’s comments came just hours after he took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Williams.

“My sag… How could this be?” Foxx wrote. “We broke bread not too long ago. We talked about art. We talked about acting. You spoke of your mother in such a powerful and endearing way, about how she was your biggest fan. I was always in awe of your performances; how you could be so grounded, so real.”

He continued, “I think about the night we were in New York. Our good friend Oswald Boteng had an amazing fashion show. The clothes were epic. The music was tailor-made. But the night belonged to you. You walked out. When our eyes focused, and we saw this beautiful chiseled black man, and then we realized it was you, we jumped to our feet. We not only applauded the way you poured into the suit flawlessly. We cheered because we knew you were special. Fearlessness, mystique, and pure raw talent was before us.

“It took me a minute to gather my thoughts and emotions,” the post ends. “I wanted to do right by you with my words. I wanted to let you know that you are beloved. RIP MKW.”

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn condo earlier this month.