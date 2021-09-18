Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 50th Birthday with Mariah Carey, Angela Bassett, and More on Red Table Talk [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her 50th birthday this weekend on September 18.

via: People

The Emmy Award winner is celebrating her milestone birthday with the likes of Angela Bassett, Mariah Carey, and George Clooney in a sneak peek from next week’s special “Jada’s Surprise 50th Birthday Celebration” episode of Red Table Talk.

“You’re invited to Jada’s 50th surprise birthday party,” Jada’s mother and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, says in a voiceover. “Superstars, precious gifts… it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.”

They’re joined by daughter and co-host Willow Smith, 20, as well as son Jaden Smith, 23, and stepson Trey Smith, 28, for the festivities. The birthday girl also gets a slew of celebrity birthday greetings from Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Ciara, Method Man, and more.

“Thank you for showing us the way,” says Gabrielle Union in a virtual message. “Thank you so much for making our lives so much better,” Trevor Noah tells Jada.

The special episode also features a surprise performance from a mystery seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician, who has the birthday girl squealing in delight at her “Happy Birthday” performance.

Jada previously opened up about turning 50 in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from the previous episode, in which she recounted some wisdom she received from her friend, music mogul Jimmy Iovine. “He said, ‘You know what I’m done with Jada? Convincing people,'” she recalled in the clip. “I said, ‘You know what, Jimmy? I’m about to steal all of that because I’m done with that, too.'”

“I’m done with convincing people. I just feel like, women taking back our power, in any form that you need to, to be done with the convincing,” Jada continued. “That you’re smart enough, that you’re pretty enough, to convincing people that you’re worthy. Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding. That’s been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50.”

Happy Birthday Jada.

See Jada Pinkett Smith’s surprise 50th birthday celebration on Red Table Talk, Wednesday, September 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch.