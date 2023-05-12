Jamie Foxx Is Currently on 'Life Support in ICU,' According to Touré: 'Incredibly Sad Situation'

Jamie Foxx’s medical condition has reportedly taken a turn for the worse.

Touré took to Instagram to share that Jamie’s family is asking for prayers as the actor is, ‘at this hour on Life Support in ICU.’

“I have heard from multiple sources that the legend Jamie Foxx is in serious medical trouble. Incredibly sad situation,” the journalist and creative director of The Grio captioned his post.

The post itself is a message that says “Jamie Foxx is on Life Support in ICU at this Hour…Family is preparing for the worst.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toure (@toureshow)

Lord, we pray Jamie pulls through!