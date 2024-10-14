Jamie Foxx Filled With ‘Pure Joy’ After Performing New Show About Medical Emergency

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Jamie Foxx is feeling grateful.

Foxx is finally sharing the full story behind the medical emergency that left him hospitalized last year. Earlier this month, Foxx performed three shows in Atlanta — where the emergency occurred — and in a new Instagram post, he spoke about the experience of finally sharing his saga onstage.

“My heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy,” Foxx said of getting to “tell my side of the story,” alongside a carousel of pictures from the performance. The actor/comedian noted it wasn’t just his first time onstage since his hospitalization — but his first time on stage in 18 years.

“But I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were,” he continued. “When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially Piedmont Hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”

Foxx still hasn’t shared many details about the performance, but the handful of photos he shared offered some hints. Along with some stand-up and monologuing, it appears the show will feature some musical sections as well. In one photo, Foxx is seated behind a piano, while in another, he watches his 16-year-old daughter Anelise playing guitar.

Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical complication last April while shooting the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz (the film is set to premiere in Jan. 2025). Though specifics remain scant, over the summer, the Oscar winner was caught on camera telling a group of people that he remembered having a headache, asking a friend for an Advil, and then being “gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx was released from the hospital in May and began speaking a bit about what had happened on social media in the ensuing months. He returned to the public eye in December and then announced his stage show about his emergency earlier this year. While discussing the project at the 7th Annual African American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards luncheon, Foxx said, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m gonna tell you what happened, but I got to do it in my way.

via: Rolling Stone