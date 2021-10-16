Jamie Foxx Once Enlisted Snoop Dogg To Intimidate His Daughter's Boyfriend [Video]

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Foxx detailed the time he got Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter’s boyfriend.

via: AceShowbiz

“What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” Jamie shared. “I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up.’ ”

According to Jamie, the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper then walked over to the boyfriend and just said, “Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.” The “Django Unchained” star added, “He wanted to make it clear to the boyfriend that if he ever wronged Foxx’s daughter, he’d be getting a visit from Snoop Dogg.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Jamie discussed his new book, “Act Like You Got Some Sense”, which will be released on October 19. Jamie said that in the book, he detailed that he has tried to utilize what his grandparents have taught him in Texas to his daughters in Hollywood. “In the book, you’ll see [it] doesn’t always work,” he noted.

As to why he talked to his daughters like adults since early on, the actor explained, “I wanted to break down those barriers with your daughters, because your daughter’s gonna need you. Especially when it comes to guys and relationships, I mean who else would know better than us? And so, by doing it early it pays dividends when they really have serious questions about guys I’m gonna kill.”

Elsewhere in the show, Fallon and Foxx teamed up for a sketch in which they played an R&B duo that never gets to the singing part of their songs. Instead, they just talk seductively over gentle production, before things inevitably start to fall apart.

Check out both portions from the show above. Act Like You Got Some Sense is out on Oct. 19.