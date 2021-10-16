Bow Wow Complains About “Millennium Tour” Before Squashing Issues with Omarion Phone Call [Photos + Video]

Things were briefly looking grim for the rest of the “The Millennium Tour,” but now it looks like they’re back on track.

Bow Wow took to social media on early Saturday morning to share his frustrations over the arena trek headlined by Omarion.

“Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!” he wrote.

Without saying Omarion’s name, Bow Wow threatened to quit the tour unless he’s given more than his allotted 15 minutes on stage.

“This might be my last show! ….. I’ve had enough,” he added. “Heres the truth! I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I cant even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS! think the fans dont complain about my set being 15 mins? Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up!”

Bow Wow seems to be upset about the Millennium Tour ? Claims he is only getting 15mins on stage smh pic.twitter.com/kUKA8pwavf — ?GOT DA SCOOP? (@GotDaScoop) October 16, 2021

He continued to vent on Instagram Live, where he declared himself the “best performer on the Millenium Tour.” “I invented this whole wave,” he said. “This is my tour now.”

He shouted out his other tourmates including Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, and Lloyd, but left out Omarion. “All I do is show up and play my part,” he said. “I can’t help it if I get the most cheers.”

It’s unclear what triggered his outburst, however, Omarion seemingly took a shot at Bow Wow by responding to a post from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday. “Almost 20 years ago, @shadmoss took the Phillips Arena stage and TOMORROW he is coming back with @omarion for The Millennium Tour 2021!” wrote the arena’s official Instagram account.

The B2K frontman responded in the comments, writing, “Actually [Bow Wow’s] coming with me but you got it @statefarmarena we will be there tomorrow.”

The two seem to have put their issues behind them. Hours later on Saturday, Bow Wow revealed that he and Omarion spoke and squashed their beef. “Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god!” he tweeted.

Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god! — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021

The “Millenium Tour” will make its way to Atlanta tonight before traveling to Houston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis, wrapping Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.