Jamie Foxx Back to Work, Filmed Ad in Las Vegas This Week

For the first time since his scary hospitalization, Jamie Foxx has been seen filming a new project.

TMZ reported that Foxx shot a new BetMGM commercial at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas that will begin airing before the upcoming NFL season After nearly four months of recovery and rehab, Foxx looked in high spirits and like his old self in a picture posted on his daughter, Corinne’s, Instagram story. In the photo, he’s sitting on top of a Formula 1 racecar with the BetMGM logo spotted on the sides with his daughter. She pointed out that it’s the fourth year of the collaboration and that she’s “so proud” of her father.

