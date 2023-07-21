New Drug Arrest Details: NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Had Fentanyl in 'Plain View' in Dodge Durango

NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl earlier this month.

via: Radar Online

The fentanyl that landed NeNe Leakes’ son in jail was in “plain view” on the center console of his Dodge Durango in a small plastic bag when police searched his vehicle earlier this month.

RadarOnline.com obtained the incident report from the Gwinnett County Police Department, which revealed officers responded to the scene after a call was made regarding a “suspicious vehicle.”

According to the officer that discovered the drugs, Bryson Bryant was “sitting on the grass” in front of a residence talking to another cop when he took his flashlight to inspect Leakes’ 33-year-old son’s Durango.

“On the center console near the gear shift, in plain view, was a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance,” the report read.

The officer said he suspected the bag contained either cocaine or fentanyl. “I field-tested the white powdery substance, which provided a presumptive positive for fentanyl,” he wrote.

“Leakes was assisted to his feet and placed in handcuffs,” the report continued, adding he was told that he was under arrest for loitering and prowling “for being within the curtilage of the residence without permission from the homeowner.”

The report also stated that no other drugs were found in Bryson’s vehicle. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Leakes’ son was arrested on July 3 and charged with felony possession of Fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling.

At the time of his arrest, Bryson claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, whom NeNe shared with her late husband, Gregg.

Later that afternoon, the officer received a phone call from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and was informed of Bryson’s real identity. He was also told that Brentt was the inmate’s little brother. When the officer searched Bryson’s name in the system, he saw that Leakes’ oldest son was “wanted for probation violation.”

RadarOnline.com revealed that prosecutors ended u slapped Bryson with a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.”

The incident report also stated that Bryson’s “wife” was contacted and instructed to “pick up” his vehicle, which was probably a bizarre phone call since they still believed he was Brentt at the time.

Bryson is still in lockup in the Gwinnett County Jail.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryson informed the court he needed a public defender because he was “financially unable to employ an attorney” despite his famous mama’s riches.

He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.