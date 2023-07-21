Megan Fox Slammed into Barricade as Machine Gun Kelly's Attacked at O.C. Fair

Megan Fox might be bruised after a night out with Machine Gun Kelly at the Orange County Fair.

via: Daily Mail

The Transformers actress, 37, who is ‘back to planning her wedding’ with the Emo Girl rapper, 33, was left shocked and frightened after the pair got off a ride and were reportedly approached by a man who attempted to assault MGK.

An explosive TikTok video shows the musician’s bodyguard slamming the alleged attacker into a barricade – with the actress caught in the middle before protective MGK pulls her back from the fracas.

Fans around the pair were left in shock as MGK comforted his fiancee who looked dazed after the encounter.

Their outing comes shortly before a source told Us Weekly in article published on Thursday that the two stars are ‘on the right track again.’

The insider also claimed that the lovebirds are back to planning their nuptials. ‘They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.’

he report comes after Megan and the rapper had a break in March. There were claims the duo paused their wedding planning in order to work on their issues.

The power couple got engaged in January 2022, and notably celebrated the one-year anniversary of the engagement earlier this year, shortly before the drama unfolded.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for both parties and has yet to hear back.