Jameela Jamil Cast as Villain in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series

Jameela Jamil has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ series.

via Complex:

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Jamil will portray She-Hulk’s longtime rival Titania. She’s joined an increasingly impressive cast that also boasts Tatiana Maslany in the lead role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, and Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ closest friend. Marvel has yet to comment on the casting, but it’s worth noting that prior leaks revealing Walters in the lead role turned out to be true.

Kat Coiro will serve as director and executive producer on She-Hulk. Coiro will direct the pilot and additional episodes of the series. Jessica Gao is head writer for the series and serves as executive producer.

She-Hulk is one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows at Disney Plus. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and most recently Loki, have already been released. Others in the pipeline include: Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

Jamil is best known for her starring role in the critically-acclaimed NBC comedy The Good Place, on which she starred throughout the show’s four season run. She also currently hosts the TBS game show The Misery Index and serves as a judge on the HBO Max competition series Legendary.

Her voice is naturally so pleasant, it’s hard to picture her as a villain — but we’ll see how it goes.