Jamal Edwards, Music Entrepreneur Who Helped Launch Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dies at 31 [Photos + Video]

February 21, 2022 9:53 AM PST

Jamal Edwards, a trailblazing music entrepreneur and YouTuber in the British rap and grime scenes, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 20). He was 31 years old.

Edwards was the founder of online music platform SBTV, which helped kickstart the careers of a dazzling array of now-famous musicians.

Edwards’ mother, singer and “Loose Women” presenter Brenda Edwards, confirmed her son’s death in a statement shared on the “Loose Women” Twitter account early Monday morning.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away [Sunday] morning after a sudden illness,” she said.

The loss, she said, has left her family “completely devastated.”

“He was the center of our world,” she said, as she thanked the public for their messages of love and support and requested privacy for her family.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on,” she added.

It was not immediately clear what illness Edwards had. A representative for Brenda Edwards referred NBC News to her statement. SBTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Edwards was an early YouTube user, using the platform to share music and videos he recorded of upcoming artists. He went on to found SBTV, becoming a prominent figure in the music world.

In his last Instagram post, shared on Feb. 17, Edwards wished Sheeran a happy birthday, writing: “Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you’ve been mates a long time when you lose count on the years!”

While Edwards’ work played a pivotal role in helping launch the careers of a number of mainstream artists, including Sheeran, he was also celebrated as a key player in British rap and grime music.

In 2014, Edwards was appointed an MBE for services to music. He also became an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity run by the Prince of Wales that helps young people establish their own businesses.

The music entrepreneur had attended the Brit Awards earlier this month, according to the BBC.

Tributes poured in Monday in the wake of Edwards’ death. RIP King.

