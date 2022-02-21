Jamal Edwards, Music Entrepreneur Who Helped Launch Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dies at 31 [Photos + Video]

Jamal Edwards, a trailblazing music entrepreneur and YouTuber in the British rap and grime scenes, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 20). He was 31 years old.

via: NBC News

Edwards was the founder of online music platform SBTV, which helped kickstart the careers of a dazzling array of now-famous musicians.

Edwards’ mother, singer and “Loose Women” presenter Brenda Edwards, confirmed her son’s death in a statement shared on the “Loose Women” Twitter account early Monday morning.

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away [Sunday] morning after a sudden illness,” she said.

The loss, she said, has left her family “completely devastated.”

“He was the center of our world,” she said, as she thanked the public for their messages of love and support and requested privacy for her family.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on,” she added.

It was not immediately clear what illness Edwards had. A representative for Brenda Edwards referred NBC News to her statement. SBTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Edwards was an early YouTube user, using the platform to share music and videos he recorded of upcoming artists. He went on to found SBTV, becoming a prominent figure in the music world.

In his last Instagram post, shared on Feb. 17, Edwards wished Sheeran a happy birthday, writing: “Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you’ve been mates a long time when you lose count on the years!”

While Edwards’ work played a pivotal role in helping launch the careers of a number of mainstream artists, including Sheeran, he was also celebrated as a key player in British rap and grime music.

In 2014, Edwards was appointed an MBE for services to music. He also became an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity run by the Prince of Wales that helps young people establish their own businesses.

The music entrepreneur had attended the Brit Awards earlier this month, according to the BBC.

Tributes poured in Monday in the wake of Edwards’ death. RIP King.

Jamal Edwards MBE. pic.twitter.com/wSKthO20gf — Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA (@jamaledwards) March 26, 2015

We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community ?? — YouTube (@YouTube) February 20, 2022

1/2 Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. pic.twitter.com/0ILKrIXtxH — Adam Deacon (@realadamdeacon) February 20, 2022

Rest in Peace, Jamal Edwards. To think how many dreams were fulfilled and how much potential was discovered because of your platform and work. What an incredible legacy; thank you ?? — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) February 20, 2022

I used to talk to this 15 y/o kid on MSN & we compared notes on cameras in my early Despacam days. That kid went on to become a giant by the name of Jamal Edwards. He left the door open & 1000s of us ran through it. Thank you so much Jamal ???. An unquantifiable impact pic.twitter.com/VvBliln05J — Despa Robinson (@DespaRobinson) February 20, 2022

Jamal Put out The Last Whip for me it’s crazy ? — TRAPO (@ktrap19) February 20, 2022

You can really see how many people Jamal came into contact with & helped. He gave me my first media job fresh out of Uni at SBTV and I’ve seen so many stories like it from presenters to musicians and everyone inbetween. An impactful life ?? — Henrie (@HenrieVIII) February 20, 2022

I swear to God I didn’t want to do this freestyle. I was deep in the streets & told Jamal I don’t wanna do music. He said I’m the best freestyler he knows & begged me to just do 1 F64. The opportunities that opened up after this I owe him so much. God have mercy on his soul ? pic.twitter.com/L6nVKamHtj — DON STRAPZY *SE DØNS* (@DonStrapzy_) February 20, 2022

Fly high brother. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/QhEs4KVwvI — Alhan Gençay (@alhan) February 20, 2022

RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ???? — ?? (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022