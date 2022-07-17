Jamaican Track Star Elaine Thompson-Herah Signs Deal With Puma [Photo]

PUMA just signed the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, in a legendary deal with the $16.4 billion company.

via: BET

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Andi sports management announced the new signing on Friday, congratulating the track prodigy.

“‘We are thrilled that Elaine has chosen to join the PUMA family,’ said PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden. ‘With her speed, she embodies everything we stand for as a brand. Elaine ran the second-fastest time in women’s history last year and is only 0.05 seconds off a world record.’”

The news comes after Thompson-Herah dropped Nike, whom she worked with throughout her career.

In a Thursday (July 14) press release, the 30-year-old shared her excitement over the new partnership.

“PUMA just felt like a right fit, a company that has been working with the World’s Fastest Man for decades,” Thompson said. “I’m excited to be a part of an elite group and I can’t wait to get started. I really want to break the 100-meter world record. The current one has been undefeated for 34 years. Now is the time. I think there’s still a lot I can unleash.”

A native of Jamaica, Thompson-Herah is the first woman ever to win the “sprint double” at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in not only the 100 meter but the 200 meter as well.

In 2021, she made history when she was confirmed the fastest woman alive while competing at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, posting a 10.54 seconds in the 100 meter.