Jadakiss Shares ‘School Trip Chronicles’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Jadakiss recently documented his experience chaperoning a school trip, and he did not look impressed.

Kiss shared a video on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 24, that showed him on a bus full of energetic kids. In the clip, which he captioned, “School Trip Chronicles,” the rapper looked wearily resigned as dozens of enthusiastic tweens sang the lyrics to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins.

Hours later, he shared another video in which he looked even more exhausted. “Non-stop,” he said in the clip. “Thought they’d be a little tired. Still going.” Even one of the kids appeared annoyed, offering a shrug for the camera as the video reached its end.

It’s all for the greater good of fatherhood, Kiss’s twin boys recently turned 10 and he’s heavily active in their lives.

