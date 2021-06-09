Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy Adrienne Steam Vaginas On-Camera for Red Table Talk [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith recruited daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris for a “Red Table Talk” first.

via: AceShowbiz

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have shocked fans with an unconventional bonding experience on the latest episode of their “Red Table Talk” show – a vaginal steam.

The pair was joined by Jada’s mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris as they discussed the benefits of the spa treatment.

“You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating…,” Jada said. “I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac.”

“They say there’s lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to show it appreciation and care (sic).”

During the episode, Jada’s longtime “healer” Queen Afua also shared advice about de-stressing and better sex, asking the hosts, “If your vagina could speak, what would she say?”

Jada said, “If you can listen to all these little rap artists talk [about] and abuse the vagina, you sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise.”

In a 2018 episode, the host previously revealed she underwent three procedures for vaginal rejuvenation. “I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” she claimed. “I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

“A lot of women focus on keeping [the ?agina] healthy for sex and pleasing man,” she stated, but her mother quickly interjected, “But you gotta do it for yourself.”

Watch the full episode below.