Jada Pinkett Smith Says it’s “Hard” to Maintain Sex Life with Will Smith [Photos + Video]

There have been plenty of revelations about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage over the years, thanks to Red Table Talk.

“It’s hard,” Jada said on her “Red Table Talk” platform. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

After admitting that she was “crushed” by the realization, she shared the key to her and Will’s continuous sex life following decades of marriage. “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…,” said the Girls Trip actress. “I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about, and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

Will and Jada exchanged wedding vows in 1997, but their marriage, like others, has had its share of ups and downs. After years of speculation regarding their open relationship, the “A Different World” star confirmed that she had a fling or “entanglement” with August Alsina during a breakup in her marriage to Will. The King Richard actor has since revealed that he and his wife have “given each other trust and freedom” to explore other romantic partners throughout the course of their “unconventional” bond.

“I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody,” he said during his November cover interview with GQ. “But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

This conversation has prompted the public to pull out those entanglement memes as well as give their two cents about Will and Jada's marriage. Jada has remained a trending topic for the better part of the day and she later answered to those

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you??https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021