Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed Her Post-Slap Hopes That Will Smith And Chris Rock Will ‘Talk This Out And Reconcile’ [Video]

Technically, Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on the Oscars slap heard ’round the world when, two days later, she cryptically posted to Instagram, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.” However, despite not leaning into the Oscars moment to promote the new season of Red Table Talk, Smith briefly dipped into the touchy subject during the latest episode of her talk show series.

via: Rap-Up

Two months after the Oscars, the actress is reflecting on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s relationship after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s shaved head during the ceremony, prompting Will to walk onstage and slap Rock.

Jada opened Wednesday’s episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk” by addressing the events at the March 27 Academy Awards and calling for healing.

“About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” she told viewers. “With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

She continued, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

She then proceeded with the episode, which was dedicated to people living with alopecia, a hair-loss disorder that Jada has openly struggled with.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” she said. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

The Girls Trip star previously commented on the Oscars situation with a meme that read: “This is a season for healing. And I’m here for it.”

In the wake of the controversy, Will was banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for the next 10 years. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” the King Richard star told Rock in a public apology. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”