Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Lead the 2022 BET Awards Nominations

The 2022 BET Award nominations are in and like every year that came before it, the competition is filled to the brim with a plethora of our favorite talented actors, artists, athletes, and projects.

via: Revolt

Doja Cat is leading the pack with six nominations. The “Juicy” artist is up for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,” “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Album of the Year,” for Planet Her, “BET Her” for “Woman,” “Video of the Year” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and “Best Collaboration” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow closely behind with four nods apiece. Ari’s a contender for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” for “Pressure,” “BET Her” for “Pressure” and “BET Her” for “Unloyal” by Summer Walker and Ari Lennox.

Drake is up for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, “Video of the Year” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug and “Album of the Year” for Certified Lover Boy.

Other notable nominees include Kanye West, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Mary J. Blige who are all nominated in three categories.

“Big Energy” rapper Latto used Twitter to share her excitement for her hard work by saying, “Oh shit I’m nominated for 2 BET awards!!!!!!”

However, Lil Nas X used his Twitter account to share his disappointment.

“Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black Excellence!” the “Industry Baby,” said in a now deleted tweet. A user fired back by asking what he’s put out recently. The 23-year-old artist responded, “Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year and a critically acclaimed album.” He continued, “I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Actress writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the show. The BET Awards will air live, Sunday, June 26, 2022, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

Album of the year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giv?on

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best new artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

Grace. Kelly Price

Hallelujah. Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best international act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry