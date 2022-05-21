J. Cole's Hoop Dreams Continue Through Professional Canadian League [Photo]

J.Cole is once again living out his hoop dreams. This time, the North Carolina rapper has signed to play professional basketball in Canada.

via: Revolt

J. Cole continues to strive toward his goals of playing professional basketball. He is gearing up to join another league following his stint with the Basketball Africa League.

The Canadian Elite Basketball league announced that Cole has officially signed a deal to play with the Scarborough Shooting Stars. With training camp already underway, the North Carolina native could potentially step onto the court with the team as soon as May 26 for the season opener.

“J. Cole is signing a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars (@sss_cebl) in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the rap star’s second consecutive year playing professional,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared in a tweet that broke the news. “CEBL training camp began this week, with the season opener on May 26.”

His manager also confirmed the news via Twitter and shared a heartfelt message to Cole admiring his tenacity throughout it all.

“It’s inspiring to see someone chase something that seems so ridiculous to everyone else but be so dedicated through it all,” said Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad.

This marks the second year in a row that the Cole will play basketball for a professional league. Last year he participated in the inaugural season for Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda Patriots BBC. His contract was completed following three games where he scored five points, three assists, and five rebounds in each game before heading back to the states.

Cole has never been one to shy away for his love of the game evening giving a nod to his hoop dreams with mixtapes like The Warm Up, and his debut album, The Sideline Story. In 2009 he became the first signee of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and achieved massive success.

His latest studio album, The Off Season coincided with his decision to sign with the BBA.

To date, the dreams of Cole continue to come full circle as he steps into his role as a hooper yet again while also holding the title as a prolific rapper.