It's About Time: Jazmine Sullivan Wins First Grammy Ever After 12 Losses

Jazmine Sullivan is a Grammy-winning artist!

The singer took home her first Grammy ever for Best R&B Performance in a tie with Silk Sonic on Sunday night.

Jazmine has been nominated for various Grammy Awards since 2009 in categories including Best New Artist, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album.

For this year’s ceremony, Jazmine scored three Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album for “Heaux Tales,” and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and became her first chart-topper.

Congrats Jazimine! Let’s see if she scoops up any more before the night’s over.