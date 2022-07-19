Issa Rae Slammed Pregnancy Rumors After Mom Believed She Was Expecting [Photo]

Issa Rae’s mother, Delyna Diop, is the reason why the usually reserved entertainer took to social media earlier this year to shut down pregnancy speculation.

via: Page Six

Issa Rae was prepared to ignore all pregnancy rumors surrounding her and her husband but felt compelled to shut them down as soon as her mom started to believe the hearsay.

“My sister sent me a screenshot of my mom texting her an article like, ‘Did she tell you … Are the rumors true?’ I was like, ‘What?!’” she recalled in TODAY’s first-ever digital cover.

“[My sister] was like, ‘Not Mom believing in gossip!’ I was like, ‘But she texted you and she didn’t even ask me!’ I’m like, ‘Mom, a pregnancy … you really think that I would hide a grandchild from you? That you’ve been begging for?!’

“So I had to say something, because it was getting out of hand.”

The “Insecure” alum took to Twitter in March to clarify that she and husband Louis Diame were not, in fact, expecting their first child.

“LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY,” she tweeted, responding to recent rumors she may be expecting a baby.

In case her message was not clear, she also declared, “I am not pregnant, f–kyouverymuch.”

Although they’re not ready to have kids yet, she isn’t ruling out the idea.

“I’m not sure. Maybe if I have a child, I’ll feel like, ‘Everybody needs to see this thing!’ I don’t know!” she wondered of keeping her future children private.

Rae, 37, and Diame, married in July 2021 in the South of France. The “Rap Sh!t” star announced the news in a hilarious post joking about a fancy “impromptu photo shoot” she staged dressed in Vera Wang.

Engagement rumors sparked in early 2019 when Rae wore a giant diamond ring on the cover of Essence magazine. Reps for Rae wouldn’t comment on the relationship at the time, but her “Insecure” co-stars confirmed the news shortly after.

“We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Jay Ellis told Entertainment Tonight in an interview one week after the cover reveal. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”