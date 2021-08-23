Issa Rae Announces Premiere Date for the Last Season of ‘Insecure’ [Photos]

HBO announced on Monday (Aug. 23) that the fifth and final season of Insecure will return in October.

via: New York Post

“The wait is almost over. The final season. October.”

An Instagram pic was posted on Monday for the highly anticipated HBO series. Fans were shocked when the announcement was made that the hit show will be coming to an end after such a successful run.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience,” she told Deadline.

“I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

“The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” author also shared on IG that the cast wrapped on June 12th with co-stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell.

The executive producer and star of “Insecure” recently married her love Louis Diame at a ceremony in the South of France in July attended by a small circle of family and friends.

The stylish 36-year-old wore two Vera Wang gowns while her businessman husband wore a red velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Insecure first premiered in October 2016, and since then, has received critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations,