'There Isn't Room for Scott': Kourtney Kardashian 'Over' Ex, Tells Famous Family to Ice Out Lord Disick

Exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have not become closer as more time has passed since their final breakup.

via: Radar Online

With her first child with new husband Travis Barker on the way, Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly over having her ex and the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, hanging around, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore,” an insider shared.

“She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long,” the pal told Star.

Now, said an insider, the 44-year-old is keeping contact with the dad to her oldest kids to a minimum — and urging her famous reality star family to follow suit.

“They have to continue and see each other when they’re picking up the kids or dropping them off,” the source explained. “That’s all the exposure she wants.”

Her family, especially Disick’s best bud Khloé Kardashian, are finding it harder to ice out the 40-year-old.

“Kourtney tells them not to invite him over,” spilled the source. “But they pity him.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kourtney’s rep for comment.

Despite the allegations, this outlet was told last year that Disick was still “part of the family.”

“It’s not true,” an insider told RadarOnline.com about the claim he’s been sidelined from the famous family following his ex’s nuptials to the Blink-182 rocker in March.

“They talk to him all the time and they’ve been filming as they always do,” our source said, referring to The Kardashians on Hulu.

Our insider spoke out after it was alleged that Disick’s “been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis” and he “doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group.”

Disick dated Kourtney on and off for several years. Despite creating a beautiful family together, they officially called it quits in 2015 after nearly 10 years together.

While Kourtney is the married one, Disick has gone through plenty of young models since their split, including Sofia Richie, 25, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 23, and Too Hot To Handle’s Holly Scarfone, 24.

The Kardashians star has a lot on her plate. Besides becoming a married woman last year, Kourtney and her Blink-182 rocker husband are about to welcome their first child together.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy earlier this year — and, thankfully, all is well after a scary incident landed her in the hospital.

The two recently hosted a controversial baby shower for their unborn son, with a well-placed source telling RadarOnline.com that Barker wasn’t the only one with COVID-19 at the party.