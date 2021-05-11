Instagram Introduces Feature for Users to Add or Change Pronouns on Their Profiles

Instagram has added a new feature that allows users to add preferred pronouns to their profile.

via People:

“Add pronouns to your profile,” Instagram announced on Twitter Tuesday. “The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more.”

Instagram didn’t further explain which countries the feature works in, but the U.S. appears to be one of them.

The social media platform did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment.

The new feature allows users to add up to four pronouns from the app’s list by going to “Edit Profile” and clicking on “Pronouns” then typing in the search tool, Instagram revealed in their Help Center.

“When having a conversation, people use pronouns to refer to someone without using their name. You can add up to four pronouns to your Instagram profile to help others refer to you,” the app stated in the Help Center.

Instagram appears to have an expansive list beyond commonly used pronouns she/her, he/him, and they/them. Other pronoun options on the list include xe/xem/xyr, ze/hir/hirs, thon/thons, ey/em/eir, fae/faer/faers, and many more.

Should you not find your pronoun, a user can submit a request to Instagram. If the pronoun option is not available on your device (it has to have the latest Instagram update), the app suggests including your pronouns in your bio.

Users can also choose whether the pronouns will then display publicly next to your name or only to followers. Minors under 18 will have the setting automated to show pronouns only to followers, the Instagram Help Center stated.

Remember — giving people the option to identify how they choose does not infringe on anyone else’s right to identify how they choose.