PETA Names Rescue Cow After Kim Kardashian in Honor of Her No-Meat Diet

Kim Kardashian — meet Kimberly Kowdashian.

via NYP:

As if becoming a billionaire lifestyle guru wasn’t enough, Kim Kardashian now has a cow named after her, courtesy of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which wanted to honor the celeb’s “dairy-free” diet.

“For mothers day, PETA India names rescued mother cow ‘Kim Kowdashian’ after reality TV star Kim Kardashian,” tweeted the animal rights advocate’s India branch on Saturday. “Thanks for promoting a dairy-free diet @KimKardashian!”

Attached was a photo of the “drop-dead gorgeous” bovine, which they describe on their website as having “striking eyes and long, dark eyelashes” — just like her 40-year-old celebrity namesake. “Kim Kowdashian” was reportedly rescued by a PETA-approved sanctuary after they allegedly caught the star cow’s former owner abusing her on the street.

The organization wrote that they wanted to “thank the mother of four for showing compassion to mums of all species by promoting a dairy-free diet to her more than 200 million followers.”

Indeed, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been vocal about her no-meat, nearly vegan lifestyle.

Kardashian posted an Instagram picture in February that showed the newly eligible bachelorette flaunting her chiseled abs beneath a white crop top. It was captioned, “Plant based does a body good.”

The taut fitfluencer has reportedly even converted three family members, including her sister Kourtney, to a plant-based diet.

Has PETA taken inventory of all the cowhide/leather we’re sure fills Kim Kardashian’s closets?