‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas J. Jackson Calls Out Trey Songz for Trying to Intimidate and Fight Women [Video]

‘Insecure’ star Sarunas J. Jackson is not hiding his problem with Trey Songz.

On a recent episode of the ‘Guys Next Door’ podcast, Sarunas explained why.

via Complex:

During his conversation with hosts Mack Wilds, Mouse Jones, and FlyRy, Jackson detailed a run-in he had with the singer, where he witnessed Songz intimidating a woman and trying to fight her, but not keeping that same energy with men.

“I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, bitch ass n***a, try to press women, you know what I’m saying? But then turn down a fade when a n***a came up to him for the fade, turned it down,” the actor said in the clip above. “I’m not cool with n****s like that.”

Jackson continued, “If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan!… I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”

These latest comments saw Jackson double down on his sentiments towards Trey Songz. A few months ago, he also called out Songz when his sexual assault allegations were brought to the light.

“HE IS A BITCH!! FUCK THAT BITCH ASS! Hope he gets what he deserves,” he wrote at the time. “Can’t stand his disrespectful bitch ass. Fuck him.”

Songz was accused of raping a woman at his home in a $20 million sexual assault case that was filed against him. He’s being sued by a woman who claims that she began a consensual relationship with the artist, but things turned sour in 2016, leading to her assault. The case is ongoing.

It’s not often we hear men speak out against other men’s violence towards women. We need more of it.

