Sen. Cory Booker Moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Tears [Video]

In moving remarks, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he was emotional at the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and expressed frustration with the tone of the questions some of his GOP colleagues asked on the third day of Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

via: BET

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has effortlessly sat through two days of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee. One of the most qualified appointees in history, Judge Jackson has faced endless attacks by Republican Senators from “racist babies” to critical race theory. However, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has made it clear that she has more than earned her potential spot on the high court.

Earlier today, Booker said to Jackson, who has gone through three previous confirmation hearings, about the attacks on her, “You were put on a court, that I’m told, is considered like the second most powerful court in our land. And you were passed with bipartisan support. Nobody brought it up then. Did they not do their homework?”

Booker added that when he looks at Judge Jackson, he sees other women in his family. He also referenced Jackson’s cousin, who was seated behind her, “She had to have your back. I see my ancestors and yours.”

As Jackson wiped away tears, Booker continued, “Nobody is going to steal that joy. You have earned this spot. You are worthy.”

The committee will resume the confirmation hearings again Thursday, the fourth and final day, to hear from witnesses.

"This country is getting better and better…When that final vote happens and you ascend onto the highest Court in the land, I'm going to rejoice. And I'm going to tell you right now, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, will be better because of you." pic.twitter.com/HLT3WnH3LU — CSPAN (@cspan) March 24, 2022