Influencer Dominique Brown Dies of Food Allergy at Industry Event Despite Reportedly Informing Staff of Her Allergens

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Influencer Dominique Brown has died at age 34 after ‘allergic reaction’ during charity event as her brother pays tribute.

Influencer Dominique Brown died on December 5 at an industry event due to a severe allergic reaction. She was 34.

News of Brown’s death spread after a BoxLunch event where attendees say she reportedly died after unknowingly consuming food to which she was allergic. The event was hosted by BoxLunch, and multiple social media influencers stated via X that event hosts were informed of Brown’s allergy.

Us Weekly has reached out to BoxLunch for comment.

Brown, a California resident, was a Disney-inspired influencer under the screen name HellooDomo. She cocreated BlackGirlDisney in 2018 with Mia Von after noticing a lack of representation in the Disney influencer space, creating a welcoming community for women of color who love the brand’s films and theme parks.

Her brother took to the comments of her final Instagram post to thank her fans. “Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” he wrote on Friday, December 6. “I wanted to take a a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ???.”

Several Disney influencers mourned Brown in the replies to her last video with many praising her warm, friendly nature and her efforts to create a safe and supportive community.

“The kindest most genuine person in this community …we will miss you Domo?,” Tatiana Kelley, who posts as Dapper on the Daily, wrote. “Thank you for touching our lives with your joy & wit & for being so incredibly welcoming to us all???.”

Katy Lane, A.K.A. Main St Muse, commented, “I’m so happy I got to hug you last week. Your positivity and passion for life will always inspire me ?? you were and will continue to be the good in the world Dom.”

Andrea Pugh Kelley shared several tributes via Instagram Story, writing, in part, “My girl built this community and inspired so many others. And I will never let anyone forget that.”

“Kicks at the Castle,” a Disney sneaker podcast, shared a tribute as well, saying it was Brown’s “warmth and joy that truly stole the show.”

“Our hearts go out to her family and especially to our brother Zay,” the tribute read. “The love and joy the two of you shared was nothing short of a Disney fairytale—a story of style, happiness, and inspiration for all who knew you.”

Isaiah Campbell, who is a member of Kicks at the Castle, replied, “??? I love you all so much thank you for all the kind words and support this is gonna be such a tuff road for me but I’m happy I have a community to back me every step of the way we love you Dominique ???.”

On his Instagram story, he showed several photos of himself and Brown in each other’s arms with the caption, “I will always love you Dominique Brown. Thank you for the time I got to spend with you and the joy you gave me and others.”

via: US Weekly

Tragic influencer Lili Spada shares progress after op, just months before death

via: The Sun

