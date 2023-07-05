India.Arie Questions Megan Thee Stallion Bringing The Twerkers Out For Essence Fest [Photo + Video]

India.Arie has shared her unfavorable thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s Essence Festival 2023 performance, as the Hot Girl led a “bootcamp” on stage — with assistance from Janelle Monáe — featuring fans from the crowd twerking in front of the mixed audience.

via: Hot97

Essence shared a video of Janelle Monae on stage during her performance with the caption, “Hot girl bootcamp was in full effect last night. It’s @janellemonae with the encouragement for us..”

India.Arie jumped in the comments- with an opinion of her own. She writes, “the issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. so when we as a culture make something like this main stream ~ it shows a lack of discretion a d discernment. To those in the comments who laugh at anyone who wants these things for out culture you certainly have that right.”

India Arie just dragged Janelle Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion… ? pic.twitter.com/BKMXNFzDJC — ???? (@DiaryOfKeysus) July 5, 2023

Her comment continued, “just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export – out Music – to show us in a respectful light. Id like to go on the record saying : this wont age well and thats my issue. i LOVE Janelle AND Meg the way i love us all ~ AND i dont like this moment. Dont bother debating me lol idc and I DO this. for 25 yrs i’ve done THIS. so. read ponder or don’t.”

Megan Thee Stallion closed out the festival by inviting 20 fans from the crowd to join her live from center stage.