India Arie Accepts Joe Rogan's Apology: "I Don't Believe in Cancel Culture" [Video]

India Arie says despite Joe Rogan’s repeated use of racial slurs, she doesn’t believe the podcast host is racist.

India Arie, who once called out Joe Rogan‘s repeated use of a racial slur, is chiming in on his recent admission. During an appearance on “Don Lemon Tonight,” the singer said that she accepts the podcaster’s apology.

“I have to say, I did think he did a fine job with his apology,” she told Lemon. “He said a lot of the things I would want to hear someone say. The thing that stuck out for me most was when he said, ‘It’s not my word to use.’” Though she deemed the apology acceptable, the best way for Rogan to redeem himself, she added, was through changed behavior.

Arie was previously upset when she discovered that Rogan was an avid user of the word “nigger.” Taking to Instagram, she announced that she was removing her music from Spotify following their support of the media personality.

“I believe in freedom of speech,” she said at the time. “However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews…FOR ME ITS ALSO HIS language around race. What I am talking about is RESPECT – who gets it and who doesn’t.”

The singer’s critique coupled with backlash from consumers and a few other celebrities eventually prompted an apology from Rogan, who made it clear that he was not a racist.

“I’m not racist but whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up and I clearly fucked up and that’s my intention to express myself in this video to say there’s nothing I can do to take that back,” he said.

While speaking to Lemon, Arie denied claims that she called Rogan a racist. “I do not think Joe Rogan is racist for using [the N-word]. I think he’s insensitive for using it,” said the “Brown Skin” singer. “So just don’t.”

As far as Arie’s relationship with Spotify, she told “Good Morning America” that she isn’t interested in working with a company that would support the controversial podcaster, and not musicians and other artists.

“I am in no position to tell Spotify not to have Joe Rogan. I don’t believe in cancel culture…,” she explained. “This is a conversation about me standing up for my dignity. Because how far can somebody go before it’s like ‘OK, I’m tired now’?”

