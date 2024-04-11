Ice Spice Will Make Acting Debut Alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low’ | lovebscott.com

Ice Spice is set to appear in Spike Lee’s upcoming English-language reinterpretation of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller “High and Low.”.

via: Rolling Stone

Currently in production, High and Low reinterprets Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller of the same name from 1963. The film is set for a theatrical release before entering the streaming ecosystem via Apple TV+. It also marks the first reunion of Lee and Washington in nearly two decades. The pair last collaborated as director and actor on Inside Man in 2006.

Apple Original Films posted a teaser for High and Low earlier today, April 10, sharing a photo of Lee and Washington both flashing five fingers at the camera. The film will be their fifth together, joining Inside Man (2006), Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), and He Got Game (1998).

Ice Spice’s filmography is only just beginning to take shape as the film comes together, but her musical discography is already filled with hits. The rapper is planning on releasing her debut album Y2K this year as a follow-up to her 2023 blockbuster EP Like…? and her Grammy Award-nominated appearance on Taylor Swift’s “Karma” remix.

But a stint in Hollywood never felt out of reach for the Bronx native, who has detailed being drawn to the art form of film. “I love movies. I always wanted to be a part of that, whether it was [starring in] or helping direct it,” Ice Spice told Teen Vogue in June 2023. She tried to convince her mom to let her attend a performing arts school that specialized in filmmaking, but the idea was vetoed.

“I was mad salty about that for years,” she admitted, adding: “I remember for a long time I was so tight. I was like, I could have been the biggest director out of New York. The fuck?”