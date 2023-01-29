Ice Spice Reassures Chance the Rapper She Wasn't Dissing Him on Her New Song 'In Ha Mood' [Video]

Ice Spice is clearing up rumors she dissed Chance the Rapper in one of her new songs.

via Complex:

Fresh off of dropping her debut EP Like..?, Ice Spice returned Saturday with a music video for her recent single “In Ha Mood.”

The track features the Bronx rapper delivering what some believed to be a diss at Chance the Rapper. “He a rapper, but don’t got a chance,” Spice raps on the song.

Chance hopped on Instagram on Saturday to ask Ice Spice if she in fact was sending a stray shot his way. “Is this a diss or a shoutout,” Chance asked on his Instagram Story.

After catching wind of Chance’s comments, Ice Spice took to Instagram to reassure the Chicago rapper that the line had nothing to do with him. “Never,” she wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“Just double checking lol,” Chance replied.

Ice Spice’s new video arrives on the heels of her debut project Like..?—a six-track EP that dropped earlier this month and featured cuts like “Bikini Bottom,” “Gangsta Boo,” and her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

The upstart rapper is now preparing to unleash her much-anticipated full-length debut album, which is expected to arrive in the upcoming months.

“Most likely this year, since I’m going to have 10 songs, something like that or whatever,” she told Ebro Darden during an interview earlier this week. “[It’s] definitely going to be different vibes in there, for sure. I don’t want to talk too much on it because, you feel me? But got to keep the secret sauce a secret.”

If you care to, check out Ice Spice’s new video below.