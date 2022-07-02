Ice Cube And NFL Join Forces To Support Black-Owned Businesses

The NFL announced it has launched a partnership with the Contract with Black America Institute, an initiative led by rapper Ice Cube, with the intent of “increasing economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.”

via: Vibe

Together, Contract with Black America Institute and the NFL are setting out to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.

According to the NFL, the newly revealed collaboration will focus on financial, production, and tech opportunities for Black companies across the nation. The artist, also known as O’Shea Jackson, is looking to increase visibility for Black-owned businesses and decrease the racial wealth gap that has been a constant hurdle for aspiring and current Black business owners in the country. As per Forbes, the NFL stated that it had pledged “over $100 million to causes that assist Contract With Black America Institute.”

Ice Cube spoke about the origin of his efforts with the NFL and their mission statement as they look to get started on their joint endeavors.

“For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community,” expressed Ice Cube as he detailed the objectives of his business venture with the NFL. “Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

The NFL’s Commissioner Roger Goodell explained the NFL’s reasoning for teaming up with the Crenshaw businessman and how important it is to play a role in supporting Black-owned businesses.

“Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League,” stated NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion.”