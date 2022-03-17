Hundreds Sign Petition to Drop Kanye West as Coachella Headliner

It seems Kanye West’s harmful antics are finally catching up with his career, as fans turn on him over his Kim K outbursts.

via: Page Six

Under the alias “Kim Pete,” a netizen launched a Change.org petition Wednesday saying organizers “should be ashamed of themselves” for giving West “any more of a platform” to spew hate toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” reads the petition, which amassed more than 1,650 signatures by Thursday afternoon.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”

The petition was created on the same day that Instagram suspended Ye, 44, from posting for 24 hours after his repeated attacks on Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, as well as comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah, the latter of whom the Grammy winner called a racial slur for defending the reality star.

In his posts, West has accused Kardashian of using their four children to antagonize and “gaslight” him, taken issue with 8-year-old daughter North’s access to TikTok and claimed he has slowly been distanced from his brood.

He has also been cyberbullying Davidson for weeks, even decapitating a caricature of the “Saturday Night Live” star in his latest music video, “Eazy.”

Rather than give in to West, the “Kardashians” star has vowed to take “the high road” in their ongoing divorce. (The exes were declared legally single earlier this month, but they are still hashing out issues involving child custody and property.)

“I’ll always be protective,” Kardashian said in a sneak peek of her April 13 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” released Thursday. “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids.

“I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, [West is] the father of my kids.”

Coachella is scheduled to take place April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in Indio, Calif., with West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as headliners.