Howard University Reportedly Lands Endorsement Deal With Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand and Howard University have reportedly entered a partnership.

via Sole Collector:

According to Boardroom, Jordan Brand will become the next sponsor of Howard University. The HBCU is currently sponsored by Under Armour’s Curry Brand, a deal that is set to expire sometime this summer.

Per Boardroom, the new sponsorship deal will not affect the ongoing partnership between the Curry Brand and the school’s golf program. This will mark the first time since 1997 that an HBCU has become a Jordan Brand-sponsored school when the brand first started signing collegiate endorsement deals 25 years ago.

Howard University will be joining a stacked roster of schools repping Jordan Brand including UNC,UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida.

At the time of writing, the reported endorsement deal has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand and Howard University.

Seems fitting.