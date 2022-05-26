Kourtney Kardashian Says a Doctor Told Her to Drink Travis Barker’s C*m 4 Times a Week

Kourtney Kardashian is willing to try anything to get pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby.

via Page Six:

During Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kourtney told her Ayurvedic cleanse expert that their fertility doctor instructed her to ingest Barker’s sperm.

“But he said something — he told us to, well he told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his c-m like 4 times a week,” an awkward Kourtney said as she chuckled.

“I love this doctor,” an amused Barker responded, adding that he has “grade-A” sperm.

The pair have been documenting their fertility journey throughout the new season and have even filmed their doctor’s appointments for the show. Unfortunately, the Poosh founder’s egg retrievals haven’t been going well, so the pair began a massive fast that forces them to pause sex, caffeine and exercise.

“Oh my God, it was crazy,” Kourtney, 43, later told Bustle in an interview of the fast, adding, “But it actually it made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

The pair, who are not yet expecting their first child together, just married in an over-the-top ceremony in Portofino, Italy, dressed entirely in Dolce & Gabbana.

The intimate ceremony featured close friends and family with exception to Caitlyn Jenner, who wasn’t invited to the affair, and Rob Kardashian, who didn’t feel comfortable attending.

“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” an insider shared, adding that Kourtney was “understanding” of his decision.

Kardashian’s children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — as well as Barkers kids with Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — were all in attendance.

The pair will reportedly celebrate once again when they’re back in Los Angeles, and perhaps soon enough the newlyweds will surprise fans and family with news of baby.

Listen — we know there are people out there who drink c*m 4 times a week who don’t have fertility issues. The question is, does it actually help?

According to Dr Verity Biggs, a women’s health GP at H3 Health, “If semen is ingested, it is processed very much like any other food or drink we ingest. It enters the stomach and is broken down and digested,” she tells Cosmopolitan UK. “The composition of semen can be affected by diet and lifestyle,” Dr Biggs adds, pointing out that: “Semen contains chemicals like melatonin, oxytocin and progesterones and even anti-oxidants [which] in turn could possibly help to improve mood or have stress-relieving properties.”

Semen, she adds, “has even been documented to reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia.”

She’s unsure, however, if it has any direct effect on fertility.