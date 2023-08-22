Home of Titans CB Caleb Farley Explodes; One Dead, One Injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a house owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded in North Carolina.

via: ESPN

The deceased was Robert Farley, Caleb Farley’s father, the Titans confirmed to ESPN. Robert Farley was 61. Another person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire and emergency rescue officials confirmed.

Farley was not home at the time of the explosion but was at the property speaking with police early Tuesday morning.

Aerial footage of the lakeside home from QCNews.com showed the residence was reduced to rubble. Iredell County said the residence was 6,300 square feet and would be ruled a complete loss, along with multiple vehicles parked on site.

Farley, 24, played at Virginia Tech and was a first-round pick of the Titans in 2021. He had multiple back surgeries in college and landed on injured reserve in 2022 to undergo another procedure, a microdiscectomy, after playing in nine games.

BEFORE & AFTER: A Mooresville home collapsed around midnight. We’ve been on scene all morning working to learn what caused this home to collapse and if anyone was inside. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1Ioqhoesbl — Almiya White (@AlmiyaWhiteTV) August 22, 2023