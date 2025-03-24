Hollywood Celebs Show Up in Style for Broadway’s New ‘Othello’ Production

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

It was a starry night on Broadway on Sunday, March 23, as the celebrities stepped out to support the opening of the Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal-led revival of William Shakespeare’s Othello.

New York City was abuzz Sunday night with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Joe Biden and his wife Jill … all of whom attended the “Othello” opening at the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

Other VIPs included Colman Domingo, Anna Wintour, Kandi Burruss, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez, Nicole Scherzinger, Angela Bassett, and Nia Long.

Many of the bold-faced names posed for pics on the red carpet before heading into the theater to enjoy the play, in which Denzel assumes the title role of Othello, and Jake plays his backstabbing confidante, lago.

Joe and Jill did not partake in the red-carpet photo sesh, but the crowd went crazy when the couple arrived in a black SUV under Secret Service protection

The Bidens also did a meet-and-greet with Denzel backstage before taking a group picture with the entire cast.

The production, now open at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City, marks the first time the Bard’s tragedy has been on the boards in over 40 years. And with two-time Oscar winner Washington in the title role — and Oscar nomininee Gyllenhaal playing the villianous Iago — it’s no surprise the revival has been a top-attraction for audiences.

In fact, it’s already made its way into the Broadway history books, grossing $2.8 million alone in one week this month, more than any play has ever made in 7 days on the Great White Way.

Othello, directed by Kenny Leon and produced by Brian A. Moreland, is playing a strictly limited 15-week engagement through Sunday, June 8.

In addition to Washington and Gyllenhaal, Othello also stars Molly Osborne (as Desdemona), Andrew Burnap (as Cassio), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Roderigo), Daniel Pearce (as Brabantio) and Kimber Elayne Sprawl (as Emilia). The cast also features Neal Bledsoe (as The Duke of Venice), Julee Cerda (as Bianca), Ezra Knight as Montano), Gene Gillette as (Gratiano) and Rob Heaps as Ludovico’).

Ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Sarah Thorn and Greg Wood round out the company. Abiola Obatolu is the production’s swing.

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker — who together are co-producers for Othello behind lead producer Brian Anthony Moreland — also helped produce The Piano Lesson.