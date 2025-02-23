Home > NEWS

Holly Scarfone Claims Her Ex Scott Disick ‘Pressured’ Her to Get Surgery, Shares Alleged Texts

BY: Walker

Published 2 days ago

Holly Scarfone pulled back the covers on her relationship with Scott Disick — and shared alleged details about their highs and lows.

The “Too Hot to Handle” alum, 26, claimed an ex-boyfriend, whom she described as an older gentleman on Tuesday’s episode of her “Suite ‘N Salty” podcast, “pressured” her to get plastic surgery while they were dating.

Advertisement

While she didn’t name the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 41, on the episode, she alluded to the ex’s name by showing alleged texts from a contact with the initials “SD.” She also jokingly referred to the person as “Rot Shnisick,” which rhymes with the Talentless founder’s name.

“I felt pretty secure in myself. I felt good in myself,” Scarfone started, adding that the conversation began with her sending him a “Happy Easter” message.

“He was like, ‘Oh, can we get that boob job you were talking about?’ and like, ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back? And we can just do it in one sitting because why would you want to do all of that down time? You can just recover from it all at once,’” she recalled.

The reality star added: “By the way, a BBL is one of the statistically most dangerous procedures to have,” referring to the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

Advertisement

A rep for Disick did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Scarfone opened the episode of her podcast by saying that she didn’t want to identify the person she was referring to out of fear that she would be sued. She also didn’t want to “put anybody down.”

“I have been silent about this for years. … I was really young when this happened and the whole thing was quite scary to me,” she recalled.

Her change of heart came with her becoming more “comfortable” in front of the camera as she hoped “maybe [her] story can help anybody else out there.”

Advertisement

The reality star was rumored to have dated Disick in 2022 after the pair were spotted on a date at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles.

The former pair then jetted off on a Parisian getaway. They continued to fuel rumors with several cheeky Instagram comments over the following months.

It’s unclear when the two officially called it quits, but their relationship was reportedly short-lived, according to TMZ.

Scarfone was previously linked to her “Too Hot to Handle” co-star Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

Advertisement

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

White House Says Eagles Have Not Rejected Super Bowl Celebration Invite

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeezy Suing Ex-Managers, Where’s All the Money I Earned?!?

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Grilled Under Oath in Cyberstalking Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Drops ‘Key Allegations’ In ‘Not Like Us’ Defamation Lawsuit, UMG Claims

By: Walker
NEWS

Jersey Shore Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Is Pregnant and Expecting 1st Baby with Justin May: ‘The Absolute Greatest Blessing’

By: Walker
NEWS

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

By: Walker
NEWS

Today’s the Day: CBS’ Historic New Soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ Premieres

By: Walker
NEWS

‘The Challenge’ Star Tony Raines Arrested for Drunk Driving After Attending Wedding

By: Walker
NEWS

Justin Bieber’s Rep Addresses False and ‘Harmful’ Rumors of Drug Use

By: Walker
NEWS

Roberta Flack, ’70s R&B Vocalist Known for ‘Killing Me Softly,’ Dead at 88

By: Walker