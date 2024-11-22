Home > DISCOVER X BOMESI

Spirits of the Season: 6 Cocktail Recipes to Try for the Holidays

BY: Kara Johnson

Published 8 hours ago

Holiday cocktails
Credit: Kris Sevinc/Unsplash

The holiday season is a time of festivity, joy, and gatherings with loved ones. It’s also a perfect opportunity to indulge in delightful culinary creations, particularly regarding beverages. Cocktails and mocktails have become a staple during holiday celebrations, providing a spirited way to celebrate and toast to the season. Whether you’re hosting a cozy gathering or looking to bring something special to a potluck, these festive drinks will impress your guests and spread holiday cheer.

Here are six holiday cocktail recipes, including ingredients and preparation steps. These recipes offer a delightful blend of flavors that capture the essence of this joyous time of year.

1. Cranberry Mimosa

cranberries
Credit: Joanns Kosinski/Upsplash

A vibrant twist on the classic mimosa, this cocktail brings a splash of holiday spirit!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup cranberry juice

– 1 bottle of champagne (or sparkling wine)

– Fresh cranberries and rosemary for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a champagne flute halfway with cranberry juice. Top off the glass with chilled champagne. Garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. Serve immediately and toast to the season.

2. Spiced Rum Eggnog

Credit: Pexels

Nothing says holidays quite like a creamy glass of eggnog. This spiced rum version warms your heart and lifts your spirits.

Ingredients:

– 4 cups eggnog

– 1 cup spiced rum

– Ground nutmeg and cinnamon (to taste)

– Whipped cream for garnish

Instructions:

In a large pitcher, mix the eggnog and spiced rum. Stir well to combine and chill in the refrigerator. Serve the eggnog in festive glasses, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon. Enjoy the rich, cozy flavors of the season.

3. Pomegranate Martini

Pomegranate Martini
Credit: FeastandWest.com

This vibrant cocktail is not just beautiful; it’s brimming with refreshing flavors.

Ingredients:

– 2 oz vodka

– 1 oz pomegranate juice

– 0.5 oz triple sec

– 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

– Pomegranate seeds and a lime twist for garnish

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, pomegranate juice, triple sec, and lime juice with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a few pomegranate seeds and a twist of lime. Sip and enjoy.

4. Gingerbread White Russian

Gingerbread White Russian
Credit: Yesmore content/Upslash

A seasonal take on the classic White Russian, perfect for the holiday spirit.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup coffee liqueur (like Kahlúa)

– 1 cup vodka

– 1 cup heavy cream

– 1 tbsp gingerbread syrup (or more to taste)

– Crushed gingerbread cookies for garnish

Instructions:

Combine coffee liqueur, vodka, and gingerbread syrup over ice in a glass. Slowly pour heavy cream on top to create a beautiful layered effect. Stir gently to combine if desired. Sprinkle crushed gingerbread cookies on top before serving.

5. Peppermint Bark Martini

Peppermint Bark Martini
Credit: Nesha Deshmukh/Unsplash

Embrace the holiday spirit with a cocktail that captures the essence of everyone’s favorite seasonal treat!

Ingredients:

– 1.5 oz vanilla vodka

– 1 oz white chocolate liqueur

– 1 oz peppermint schnapps

– Crushed candy canes for garnish

Instructions:

Combine vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and peppermint schnapps in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well chilled and strain into a martini glass. For a festive touch, dip the rim of the glass in crushed candy canes.

6. Mulled Wine

Mulled Wine
Credit: Gaby Dyson/Upsplash

A classic winter warmer, mulled wine fills your home with inviting scents and is perfect for holiday gatherings.

Ingredients:

– 1 bottle of red wine

– 1/4 cup brandy

– 1/4 cup honey

– 1 orange (sliced)

– 4-5 whole cloves

– 2-3 star anise

– Cinnamon sticks for garnish

Instructions:

In a pot, combine the red wine, brandy, honey, orange slices, cloves, and star anise. Heat gently over low heat, making sure not to boil. Simmer for 20-30 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Strain into mugs or heatproof glasses and garnish with cinnamon sticks.

With these holiday cocktail and mocktail recipes, you’ll have a fantastic range of flavors to offer your guests this season. Mix, mingle, and create lasting memories while raising a glass to the joy and magic of the holidays! Cheers!

Which of these recipes will you be trying at home? Let us know in the comments below!

