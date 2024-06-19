‘Wasted’ Justin Timberlake Reportedly Seen Drinking Another Person's Cocktail Before DWI Arrest | lovebscott.com

Justin Timberlake was allegedly spotted drinking another person’s drink before being arrested in the Hamptons on DWI-related charges.

via Page Six:

Timberlake, 43, was spotted boozing at the ritzy American Hotel in Sag Harbor, LI, in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, an eyewitness tells The Post.

“He was wasted,” the source claims. “At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table.”

The source says that when the man came back from the bathroom, the “Mirrors” singer was “drinking his drink.”

“The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!’” the source claims.

Following his drunken Hamptons night out, Timberlake drove off in his 2025 gray BMW and was promptly stopped by cops.

He was cited for running a stop sign and driving outside the proper lane and charged with driving while intoxicated.

A source tells Page Six that police were “stationed outside” the establishment and that the arresting officer was “so young” that he “didn’t even know who the pop star was.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name,” the source claims.

We’re told the former *NSYNC member failed a field sobriety test and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

“His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” our source says.

Another insider confirms that his wife, Jessica Biel, was not with her husband at the time of his arrest and was in Manhattan where she is filming a movie.

The “Friends with Benefits” actor claimed to law enforcement that he only had “one martini” at the hotel, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Page Six.

However, police described the pop star as having “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath, according to the filing.

“He was a gentleman,” a second source tells us. “He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”

Timberlake was spotted looking stoic when he was released from the police station without bail later Tuesday morning.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, a black baseball cap and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and was accompanied by power attorney, Edward Burke Jr.

Timberlake’s next court date is scheduled for July 26 — though we’re told he will not have to attend the procedural hearing.

We still can’t believe Justin now has a mugshot.